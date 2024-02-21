Docs: Kalamazoo Twp. manager admitted to recording closed-session meeting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township manager is accused of recording a closed-session meeting last year.

Dexter Mitchell allegedly planted an audio-recording device before the meeting on March 3, 2023, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17.

The news comes months after Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Mitchell was under investigation. The details surrounding the investigation were not made public at the time.

A probable cause affidavit filed this month alleges surveillance video captured Mitchell entering the meeting room before 3 p.m. He returned to the building at roughly 8:15 p.m. that day using his key card and walked into the same meeting room, leaving shortly after.

Documents say Mitchell is seen bending next to a folding table near the door in both instances.

Mitchell admitted to planting the device when interviewed by investigators, according to court documents. He was reportedly concerned he was the topic of that meeting and feared his job was at stake.

According to a report obtained from MSP via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Township Supervisor Don Martin told Mitchell he did not need to attend the meeting in question. He reportedly showed up to the meeting anyway and was asked to leave.

MSP says they asked Martin why Mitchell might have wanted to record the meeting. Martin reportedly told them Mitchell had fired three employees — including two fire chiefs — in the span of six months, leading Mitchell to believe he was the focus of the meeting.

We’re told the device was analyzed but the recording was not on it. Mitchell reportedly told authorities the recording was made on the device but has no recollection of having deleted it.

Mitchell was charged with eaves dropping on Feb. 15, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, Feb, 27.

