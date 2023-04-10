Watch Now
MSP: Kalamazoo Township manager being investigated

Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 17:27:51-04

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township manager is currently being investigated by state police.

On Monday, Michigan State Police troopers confirmed that Dexter Mitchell, the Kalamazoo Township manager, is considered a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

Mitchel was not arrested, MSP clarifies. He left township offices of his own accord and assisted officers at another location.

MSP did not provide further details about the nature of the investigation.

When complete, MSP says the investigation will be forwarded to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update as information becomes available.

