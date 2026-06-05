KALAMAZOO, Mich. — I took a trip to Millwood Little League's fields to hear from star athletes: four, five, and six year olds playing t-ball.

With school pretty much out for summer, tracking down high school athletes was proving harder than usual. I had a sports assignment this week, so getting a little creative was necessary.

I found what you'd expect, if you've ever been to a game. If you haven't, let me clue you in. There are plenty of reasons to laugh.

Kids in the infield found the dirt most interesting, burying hands, drawing designs, and kicking up dust.

Dance moves were also commonplace while waiting for a turn for everyone's favorite part: being at bat.

Kids swung hard. First, at a few balls pitched by their coach, then off the tee.

Everyone gets a turn. There's no score.

Watch: Dirt, dance moves, and big swings: How t-ball is building confidence in Kalamazoo's kids

Dirt, dance moves, and big swings: How t-ball is building confidence in Kalamazoo's kids

But for mom Jackie Schut, the difference heading out to the ballpark made for her son, Wesley, is immeasurable.

"He grew so much confidence. It made him ready to go to school, to go to kindergarten," Jackie said.

Head coach Coty Denton spends most of her work week with college students. But twice a week, for an hour, her main focus is shaping much younger minds.

"Our very dear friends had a daughter who wouldn't have been able to play, because they didn't have enough coaches," Denton said.

Denton raised her hand to help three years ago, and the rest is history.

In t-ball, the outcome that matters most is good sportsmanship — more than the sport itself.

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