Deputies identify 2 victims in Pavilion Township collision

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 06242023
Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 13, 2023
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The two people who were killed in a Pavilion Township crash over the weekend have been identified.

The crash happened Saturday night on S Avenue and Sprinkle Road, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told an SUV headed east on S Avenue disregarded the stop sign and drove into the path of a pickup truck.

Both people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the crash scene, deputies say.

The victims have since been identified as 88-year-old Harold Vlietstra and 91-year-old Mary Vlietstra, both from Climax.

Anyone with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with deputies at 269-383-8746 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after Pavilion Twp. crash

