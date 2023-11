PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed two people.

Deputies responded to the intersection of S. Sprinkle Road and E S Avenue a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says two people died in the crash; however, it’s neither clear what caused the crash, nor how many cars were involved.

