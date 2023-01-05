David Boysen sworn in as new Kalamazoo police chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) has a new chief.

Chief David Boysen was sworn in during a private ceremony Thursday.

Boysen replaces Vernon Coakley, who entered retirement amid an investigation in harassment allegations.

READ MORE: City announces Chief Coakley's retirement following investigation into harassment

Boysen served as acting chief while the investigation took place. He has been with the department for 27 years.

The new chief issued the following statement before taking the oath of office:

“I appreciate all of the congratulatory messages and well-wishes from the community, family, and friends. I am very humbled by all of the support I have received. A big thank you to the people of Kalamazoo for entrusting me to keep this community safe.



"Today, in a private ceremony, I will be officially sworn in as your Public Safety Chief. This is a huge moment in my career and I’d like to keep this ceremony between family, friends and my department staff. The support from Kalamazoo has been overwhelming and I cannot thank the community enough.”





