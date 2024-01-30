Crossing Guard suffers broken ankle after being hit by car outside Milwood Elementary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A school crossing guard is in the hospital after being hit by a car while students were leaving during dismissal.

According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the vehicle struck the crossing guard around 3:45 p.m. on Monday outside Milwood Elementary School on Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo.

Officers tell FOX 17 the crossing guard suffered a minor leg injury, but a post on social media by school officials reveals that injury will keep the guard off the job for a while.

Milwood Elementary says the crossing guard, named Michael Clayborn, has 2 broken bones in his left ankle. He is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday morning.

Clayborn's mother provided FOX 17 with a statement, saying his injury will require a rod to be inserted into his leg.

"This story is really about the culture around crosswalks and the lack of respect shown to crossing guards and the general disregard for the children they are crossing," Susan Irish said. "Every single day - at least two to three cars try to beat him across the street or swerve around him. The excuse is always the same, 'we didn't see him.' He is dressed in head to toe yellow with flashing lights."

"And, my favorite, 'I didn't know it was a school zone.' It is 25 miles per hour - you're doing at least 45 mph. It's marked. Oh, and there is a whole long school building. Dead give away. Then, there is the one where the south bound car drove around the line of cars stopped for the crosswalk - on to the shoulder - where he and the kids were standing/walking."

"Had a kid scampered out in front of Michael Clayborn yesterday - that child would have been even more seriously hurt. We can do better."

Kalamazoo Public Schools says they have raised concerns with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety about drivers on Lovers Lane over the past 5 years. District leaders hope to find new measures that will protect students and staff from being hit by a vehicle.

According to the social media post, Clayborn does not want a GoFundMe page or other fundraising effort undertaken for him. Instead he is requesting cards to support his recovery.

"He loves his job and takes it seriously," said Irish. "He is bummed he won't be back right away."

His 'minor' injuries included two broken bones and surgery scheduled for later today to insert a rod into the lower half of his leg. This story is really about the culture around crosswalks and the lack of respect shown to crossing guards and the general disregard for the children they are crossing. Every single day - at least two to three cars try to beat him across the street or swerve around him. The excuse is always the same, 'we didn't see him.' He is dressed in head to toe yellow with flashing lights. 'He walked out while I was already coming.' He uses landmarks (the trees) to judge the distance of your car. You have plenty of time to stop. Presuming you are going the proper speed limit. And, my favorite, 'I didn't know it was a school zone.' It is 25 miles per hour - you're doing at least 45 mph. It's marked. Oh, and there is a whole long school building. Dead give away. Then, there is the one where the south bound car drove around the line of cars stopped for the crosswalk - on to the shoulder - where he and the kids were standing/walking. "I thought they were all just waiting to turn left". Had a kid scampered out in front of Michael Clayborn yesterday - that child would have been even more seriously hurt. We can do better. Susan Irish

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube