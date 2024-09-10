COURT DOCS: Accused Kalamazoo arsonist called 911 to report fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Court records show the Kalamazoo man accused of setting multiple fires in the city called 911 to report one of them.

The suspect, 32-year-old George Stanard, was arraigned last week on eight counts of arson.

Nine fires had been set in vacant buildings in recent memory, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Stanard is accused for eight of those fires.

One firefighter was hurt, according to court documents. Two others suffered heat exhaustion.

Additionally, records show one fire spread to the building next to it, causing residents to be displaced.

The probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 17 reveals how investigators linked Stanard to the fires. It says the same man appeared on surveillance footage while the fires happened. Someone called 911 for one of the fires, and that number allegedly belonged to Stanard.

We’re told Stanard denied his involvement at first but documents say he confessed to starting the fires after investigators showed him the evidence they collected.

Stanard was placed on a $1 million bond for prior criminal history in addition to the arson charges. He is expected to reappear in court next week.

