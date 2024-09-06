Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly setting 8 fires since June

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against the man accused of setting multiple fires in Kalamazoo over the summer.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office tells FOX 17 32-year-old George H. Stanard from Kalamazoo allegedly started eight fires within the city between June 11 and Sept. 4.

Those fires occurred on Allen Boulevard, Walnut Street, Gladys Court, Westnedge Avenue, Riverview Drive, Kilgore Road, Water Street and Portage Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Stanard was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree arson and five counts of third-degree arson, court documents say.

Each first-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and/or the greater of $20,000 or triple the amount of property damage. Each third-degree charge is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars and/or the greater of $20,000 or triple the amount of property damage.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for their dedication and partnership in bringing these charges,” says Fire Marshal Scott Brooks. “This was truly a team effort between our Criminal Investigation Division, the Fire Marshal's Division, and the community. We know how much these fires have impacted our residents, and we are thankful for everyone’s support and assistance, which played a vital role in ensuring Mr. Stanard is held accountable.”

Stanard was placed on a $1 million cash/surety bond.

