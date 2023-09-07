Watch Now
Consumers Energy to improve downtown Kalamazoo's underground power system

Consumers Energy
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 07, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy plans to upgrade its underground system below downtown Kalamazoo starting next month.

The energy service provider says work will run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 24.

Motorists are advised of road closures on North Park Street between Kalamazoo Avenue and Willard Street. We’re told a nearby section of North Park Street will become a temporary two-way road.

Downtown Kalamazoo road closure

The $3 million project will enhance the area’s power grid and capacity, according to Consumers Energy.

