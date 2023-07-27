Consumer Energy announces pilot program to install underground power lines

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

During severe weather, people are lucky if they don't lose power, but that's not always the case when severe weather hits West Michigan. Consumers Energy wants to ensure the power grid is as strong as it can be, so they can keep the lights on no matter what's happening outside.

Consumers Energy has announced a targeted undergrounding pilot program – pending approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission – to better understand how to bury power lines in the most cost-effective way that strengthens our power grid and makes it more reliable.

There are a number of benefits for customers when power lines are buried underground. Buried power lines are protected from lightning, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, ice, and falling tree limbs, one of the most common reasons for outages. Buried lines also improve public safety by reducing or eliminating downed wire electrocutions, fire hazards, vehicle collisions, and falling poles.

This is a big step for Consumers Energy - this program will help them learn even more about how to bury the lines and reduce power outages to keep cost as low as possible.

Learn more about this initiative by visiting consumersenergy.com.