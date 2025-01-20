Comstock Township fire truck is struck at I-94 crash site

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A fire truck tending to an accident on Interstate 94 was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

At 5:29 a.m. Monday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on westbound Interstate 94 near the 83 mile marker. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that a truck had left the roadway and struck a power pole.

While on scene investigating the crash, an uninvolved vehicle collided with a Comstock Township Fire & Rescue truck that was blocking the outside lane.

The vehicle's driver reported that she was unable to stop before striking the fire truck. That driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No first responders were injured.

Both the fire truck and the vehicle that hit it sustained significant damage.

