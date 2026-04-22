KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On May 5, voters will decide on the future of infrastructure at Comstock Public Schools as the district asks for a continuation of its current millage rate to fund a new $23.7 million bond.

The district trimmed its request by more than $8 million after a proposal for a 0.5 mill increase failed by less than 150 votes in November 2025. Rough estimates show neighbors with a home with a taxable value of $150,000 would pay an average of $168 annually through the life of the 30-year bond.

Comstock Public Schools voters to decide on a $23.7 million bond for infrastructure and safety upgrades

Comstock Public Schools voters to decide on a $23.7 million bond for infrastructure and safety upgrades

I spoke to Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thoenes about what the money is going toward, which includes air conditioning, roofs in need of repair, and increased safety measures.

"We still are using buildings that were built in the 1950s and 60s that have had no serious renovations," Thoenes said.

Thoenes said no bonds were passed in the district for 25 years, from 1991 to 2016, which led to the current state of the buildings.

"When you have buildings that were built in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, and they’re built to last 40-50 years, and they’re at the end of their lifespan, and then you have 25 years of no repair..they become quite dilapidated and run down. And that’s where we were," Thoenes said.

Bonds from 2016 and 2022 allowed for some upgrades at the middle school and the construction of the new K-8 STEM Academy, which opens this fall. However, Thoenes said more needs to be done, especially regarding safety.

"If there’s someone doing an announcement about an intruder, or bringing students inside because there’s a tornado warning—currently there are gaps in our announcement system," Thoenes said.

"Some of our doors, ironically, at the high school, there are about 40 doors that need to be replaced. They’re either weakened, don’t latch easily, or don’t latch properly," Thoenes said.

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