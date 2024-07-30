Community searching for missing Parchment 4-year-old

PORTAGE, Mich. — Alexander Fessenden, a 4-year-old from Parchment, went missing Tuesday morning. The community of Parchment has flooded the area looking for him, but your help is still needed.

The 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m., but his family told police they last checked on him around 1 a.m.

Alexander is white, about 4' tall, 40lbs, with sandy blond hair, and was last seen in a tan shirt and gray shorts in the area of McKinly St in Parchment/Cooper Township.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

So many community members have showed up to help that police are asking people to stay home as having too many people to coordinate is hampering the search.

Search crews have been called in from Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, who've brought in air units as well as K-9s to help.

If you've seen Alexander, please call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8821.