'Couldn't imagine my life without that boy': Parchment father grateful 4-year-old found safe

PARCHMENT, Mich. — It was a busy morning on McKinley Street in Parchment as community members searched for a 4-year-old boy who had been reported missing.

"He's gone, you know, your son's gone. I don't know where he went," Kevin Fessenden detailed the moment he received the call from his child's mom.

"My heart was in every place in my chest this morning. Like, I couldn't imagine my life without that boy," he told FOX 17.

The family made a post on Facebook, seeking help finding 4-year-old Zander. It didn't take long for the post to spread quickly. Hundreds showed up to McKinley Street to search for the little boy.

"They just all come walking up and down the road looking for my boy, and it's... that's what human life is meant for," Fessenden told FOX 17.

According to the father, Zander walked about a mile and a half. "From what I understood, he unlocked the window himself while his mom was sleeping and I was at work, and he decided to take a little walk."

He said the boy walked through the woods and made it to his grandmother's house in hopes of finding his dad.

Out of hundreds of volunteers, it was technology that located Zander.

"My mom got a ring cam notification at 9:30 this morning. Not of him walking to the house; he was already in the house. He opened the door to let the dogs back in," Fessenden explained.

The little boy was found safe, just taking care of the dogs.

"We're just happy that he's okay," said Kalmazoo County Undersheriff James Vandyken.

Several volunteers and local law enforcement were on the scene. Vandyken says the department is grateful for everyone who assisted in the search.

"I don't think there's anything suspicious to it other than a 4-year-old somehow got out of the house," he said.

Fessenden is endlessly thankful for all the community support. "It really does mean a lot. It's, yeah... I'm gonna be here for the rest of my life for sure."

He added that they plan to add extra security to the house to make sure this never happens again.

