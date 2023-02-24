City of Portage declares state of emergency after ice storm

PORTAGE, Mich. — City officials in Portage have declared a state of emergency in the wake of Thursday’s ice storm.

The news comes less than a day after Kalamazoo issued a similar declaration in response to the widespread damage sustained from ice and severe weather this week.

We’re told the city may request assistance from the state while the state of emergency is in effect, noting Portage’s annual budget did not account for the expenses required to clean up an aftermath of the recent storm's magnitude.

View the declaration below:

2023 02 24 Declaration of Emergency - Ice Storm by WXMI on Scribd

