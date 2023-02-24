Kalamazoo residents making do after ice storm causes power outages

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The ice storm may have passed, but residents are still dealing with the aftermath. Thursday evening, Kalamazoo County declared a state of emergency, adding that nearly 40% of residents were without power.

"There’s wires and they say don’t step on live wires, but I don’t know what’s live and what’s not," said resident Mary Morris as she showed FOX 17 the damage around her home.

Morris has been dealing with downed power lines and tree limbs since Wednesday night.

"I swear to God, it was thunder. Because it just sounded like that booming sound." Morris said the ice on the branches caused them to fall and pull down the wires surrounding her home.

Morris was told she may be without power until March 1. She said she has made several calls to Consumers Energy but hasn't been able to get in touch with anyone.

"I could have stayed on hold for an hour. Unfortunately, my cell phone battery wouldn't last that long. So I've been coming out to the car and let the car run and charge up my cell phone," she said.

While Morris, her husband, and the cat plan to go to a family member's house, other residents are staying put.

"They text my mother and said things will more than likely be back on by March 4, I don't know if they'll be able to get to this earlier," Mario Campbell told FOX 17. He said he was enjoying a movie right before the power went out.

Since they have a dog, going to a hotel is out of the question. Luckily, a family member let them borrow a generator so they can run the refrigerator and one heater.

While the situation isn't amazing, Campbell is in good spirits. "I'm just thankful we're all safe. We're able to sit by fire because there's always somebody out there in more rough conditions than we are."

Other neighbors told FOX 17 that they haven't gone to a hotel because they were stuck. Some driveways are blocked with branches that are too heavy to move.

