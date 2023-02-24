Kalamazoo Co. declares state of emergency after ice storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County and the city of Kalamazoo announced Thursday evening they declared a local state of emergency because of the widespread impacts from the severe weather and ice storm.

The county says the city’s available resources to respond and recover fully have been exhausted, causing a strain on the community’s ability to respond safely.

The city requested assistance from the county to help community members recover.

The ice storm, which happened Wednesday night into Thursday morning, took down hundreds of trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages and damages to public infrastructure.

Kalamazoo County says, as of Thursday morning, 40-percent of homes were without power.

Some customers are getting restoration estimates of Monday, February 27, and others as late as March 1.

“With continued high winds, we are expecting further outages and downed trees. Thank you to our first responders, who are working tirelessly to clear the roads,” John Taylor, chair of the county’s board of commissioners, said. “Please stay safe as we come together as a community to pull through this storm.”

The Red Cross opened a 24-hour shelter at the Douglass Community Association [1000 W. Paterson ST. in Kalamazoo] in response.

It’s providing cots, food and water, but asks people to bring their own bedding, if possible.

The county says community members’ safety is its top priority and reminds everyone to stay away from downed trees and power lines.

