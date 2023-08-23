City of Kalamazoo to open fire hydrants amid hot weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is opening up its fire hydrants in response to the predicted heat this week.

City officials released this map of fire hydrants that will be opened to help residents stay cool:

City of Kalamazoo

We’re told those hydrants will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 1–9 p.m.

Community members are reminded to spend time in the shade or air conditioning if they plan to be outside. Don’t forget to drink water and check on your friends and family.

The Kalamazoo Public Library will be available as cooling centers during business hours.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Public Library to act as cooling centers Thursday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube