Childhood home of Derek Jeter up for sale in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When talking about memorabilia from sports icons we tend to think of cards, balls, or uniforms. Now there's a unique piece of sports history up for sale in West Michigan.

A home touted as where a young Derek Jeter grew up is listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The house sits on Cumberland Street, with the backyard ending at the campus of Kalamazoo Central High School, where Jeter attended. The school's baseball field was just renamed after the Baseball Hall of Fame member.

The listing is chock full of baseball puns, including calling potential buyers to "step up to the plate."

The 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is listed for $300,000. While there's no mention on whether there's a signature of Jeter's in the home, it would cost more than the most expensive signed Jeter memorabilia: a ball from Game 3 of the 2001 ALDS is currently available for $178,174.

Flip through the pictures of the home below.

Derek Jeter's Childhood Home for Sale Derek Jeter Childhood home 2.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 6.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 11.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 9.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 10.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 8.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 4.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 7.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 17.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 13.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 3.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 15.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 14.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 12.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 20.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 16.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 19.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 18.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 21.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 5.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Derek Jeter Childhood home 1.jpeg Photos of a home listed for sale in Kalamazoo. The listing says it is the home where Derek Jeter grew up. Jessica Steele/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

