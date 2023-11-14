Derek Jeter holds ribbon-cutting for new baseball, softball diamonds at Kzoo Central HS

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball legend Derek Jeter stopped by Kalamazoo Central High School Tuesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school’s new baseball and softball diamonds.

Jeter is a graduate of the school, according to the Turn 2 Foundation (T2F).

T2F, owned by Jeter, establishes and supports various programs that encourage children to avoid drugs and alcohol.

We’re told the Turn 2 Foundation paid $5 million for the new fields, which was made possible thanks to their close collaboration with The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation (CSRF).

“It’s incredibly humbling to return to the place where my love for baseball grew to present a new space where the next generation of athletes can also recognize their passions,” says Jeter. “I’d like to thank Cal and the many individuals who shared their expertise and passion in collaborating with us on this special project, which I’m confident will grow the game and inspire countless youth to aim high and make their biggest dreams a reality.”

The fields have been renovated to include new seats and dugout areas, along with synthetic turf, a clay infield, and a new drainage system, according to T2F. The fields’ orientation have also been adjusted to face northeast so batters will not have the afternoon and evening sun in their eyes.

Other improvements include new grandstand bleachers, galvanized fences, accessible amenities and more.

