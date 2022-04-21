Charges filed against man accused of killing WMU student in drunk driving crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Criminal charges have been filed against the man accused of hitting and killing a 19-year-old Western Michigan University student.

The driver, Hunter Hudgins, 20, faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, moving violation causing death and a minor operating with a BAC (blood alcohol content), according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday.

19-year-old Bailey Broderick was killed on November 3, 2021, after being hit by a car while crossing Fraternity Village Drive near Michigamme Woods.

Officers said they tried to resuscitate her before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Friends close to her tell FOX 17 they had just dropped Bailey off at her apartment, and she was crossing the street to head inside.

Bailey was a metro-Detroit native who was attending school at Western Michigan University.

Her parents, Craig and Colleen Broderick, said she was a sophomore studying social studies. She was just 19 years old.

At the beginning of April, friends and family of Bailey gathered outside the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to protest for charges to be filed against Hudgins.

It is unclear if Hudgins has been taken into custody yet.