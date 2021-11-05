19-year-old pedestrian killed this week was a WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 19-year-old pedestrian who was killed after getting hit by a car earlier this week was a Western Michigan University student.

University officials released a statement Thursday about Bailey Broderick’s death.

“Today is an incredibly sad day at the university as we mourn the tragic loss of one of our students,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with Bailey’s family, loved ones and friends as we mourn a promising life. Grief counselors are available to students and employees who need support processing this terrible tragedy.”

The crash happened Wednesday night as Broderick was crossing the street near Fraternity Village and Michigamme Woods drives.

Officers said they tried to resuscitate her before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

RELATED: 19-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

Broderick's high school, St. Catherine of Siena Academy, also issued a statement about her death.