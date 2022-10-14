Celebration of life to be held for Kalamazoo public safety officer who died of leukemia

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A celebration of life will be held for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer (KDPS) who died of cancer.

KDPS Public Safety Officer Christian Smith passed away after a battle with leukemia last weekend.

Smith was 32 years old, a father and a husband.

He served with KDPS for six years in a variety of roles including a police officer, firefighter, drug investigator, K9 handler and field training officer. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The celebration of life will be open to the public. It will be held at Valley Family Church at 11 a.m. in Portage.

Anyone in the community is able to attend.

Prior to the ceremony, a KDPS procession will arrive to the church around 10:15 a.m.

The department is asking anyone interested in attending to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to avoid getting blocked out by the procession.

Here is a map of that procession route:

FOX 17 The procession for Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith will happen Friday ahead of his celebration of life. It will start at Wings West on 9th Street at 9:30 a.m. and end at Valley Family Church in Portage.

It will start at 9:30 a.m. on at Wings West on Sports Drive and will then turn on W N Avenue before making its way up 9th Street. From there, the procession will turn on Atlantic and head east on Parkview. It will then travel south on Oakland Drive before ending at Valley Family Church on Vincent Avenue.

Those wishing to express their sympathies to the family can send correspondence to:

Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters

Attn: Smith Family

150 E. Crosstown Parkway, Suite A

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

KDPS extends its thanks to those wishing to donate to Smith’s family. They say an account has been opened at Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) under the name Samantha Smith. We’re told donations can be made at any LMCU branch.