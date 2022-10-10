Funeral services announced for Kalamazoo Public Safety officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Funeral services have been made for a Kalamazoo officer who died of cancer over the weekend.

Officer Christian Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 8 following a bout with leukemia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). He was 32 years old.

Public safety officials say Smith was with the department for six years, holding roles such as police officer, firefighter, drug investigator, K9 handler and field training officer.

Smith also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to KDPS.

We’re told a public celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at Valley Family Church beginning at 11 a.m.

Those wishing to express their sympathies to the family are asked to send their correspondence to:

Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters

Attn: Smith Family

150 E. Crosstown Parkway, Suite A

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

KDPS extends its thanks to those wishing to donate to Smith’s family. They say an account has been opened at Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) under the name Samantha Smith. We’re told donations can be made at any LMCU branch.

