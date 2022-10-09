Kalamazoo Public Safety officer passes away

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has announced that one of its officers has died.

On Sunday morning, KDPS issued the following statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of PSO Christian Smith, who was called home yesterday after a battle with leukemia.

"Christian was a fierce warrior, devoted protector, and selfless public servant. More importantly, he was a committed and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. to all who had the chance to know and love him.

"Please keep Christian's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this unimaginable time.

"Until we see you again, rest easy brother, we'll take it from here. #14542."

