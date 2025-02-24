Watch Now
Cause of death released for woman found dead in vacant Portage building

WXMI/Yasmeen Ludy
Street signs for S Westnedge Avenue and Admiral Avenue in Portage near where a woman was found dead in a vacant building on September 30.
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage officials have released a woman’s cause of death after her body was found inside a vacant office building during the fall.

Destiny Naigus, 25, was found dead “in an unsecured vestibule” near Admiral Avenue and South Westnedge Avenue on Sept. 30, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told the Plainwell resident had spent a few weeks in the Kalamazoo-Portage area before her death.

Kalamazoo

Woman found dead in Portage vacant building identified

Zac Harmon

PDPS released an update Monday saying they and the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s office determined Naigus had passed away from natural causes.

