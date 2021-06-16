Busy section of Sprinkle Road will see construction beginning June 21

PORTAGE, Mich. — A portion of Sprinkle Road in Portage that sees 30,000 vehicles a day will be under construction beginning Monday, June 21.

Drivers will see lane closures in both directions of Sprinkle Road between the Kilgore Road/N Avenue and Milham Avenue. That’s the stretch of Sprinkle that runs along the eastern side of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

The project includes replacement of two culverts, work that usually requires complete closure, but the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County says one lane will be open in both directions during the work.

Costing about $3 million, the project is scheduled to take until the end of October.