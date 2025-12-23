Bronson Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare reach new contract agreement for southwest Michigan patients

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare have reached a new contract agreement, ensuring all Bronson hospitals, outpatient locations and physician offices will remain in-network for UnitedHealthcare members.

Bronson began notifying its patients of a possible disruption in coverage in October as it began negotiations. The new deal now ensures uninterrupted access to care for patients across southwest Michigan who have UnitedHealthcare commercial and individual health plans.

Ryan Horn is senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Bronson Healthcare. He says the agreement represents a shared commitment to offering high quality healthcare that is both convenient and affordable for people in the communities they serve.

Patients with specific questions about their healthcare coverage can click here, or call the number on their UnitedHealthcare member ID card.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

