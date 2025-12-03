United Healthcare, Bronson Health reach temporary agreement extending coverage through January 2026

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FOX 17 Kalamazoo neighborhood reporter Julie Dunmire first reported nearly 2 months ago that Bronson Health might soon be considered "out of network" for roughly 30,000 residents who use United Healthcare as their insurance.

There is some good news for UHC customers. Bronson announced in a statement it reached an agreement to extend in-network coverage until the end of January 2026.

"We are optimistic that this extension will enable us to reach an agreement that is fair and equitable for our providers and patients," the statement reads in part.

Whether that means the healthcare system and insurance provider are closer to a long-term deal isn't clear.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

United Healthcare, Bronson Health reach temporary agreement extending coverage until January 2026

If a deal isn't reached, it means anyone with United Healthcare would have to find providers through other health systems or pay out-of-network costs for Bronson services.

Bronson is Kalamazoo's largest health system, with over 700 licenses for in-patient services.

United Healthcare provided this statement:

"We continue to remain actively engaged in productive, good-faith negotiation with Bronson Healthcare and have made meaningful progress. Our top priority is to reach an agreement prior to February 1 that is affordable for families and employers while providing continued, uninterrupted network access to the health system. We will remain at the negotiating table as long as it takes to renew our relationship."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube