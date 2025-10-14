Bronson Healthcare patients may lose in-network coverage with United Insurance by January

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Roughly 30,000 people who have United Insurance in the Kalamazoo area use Bronson Healthcare. Those people could soon be without in-network coverage if a deal between the healthcare system and the insurance company isn't reached soon.

Many people's doctors would be considered out of network by January 1.

"We don't take this situation lightly. We understand that there's a big impact on the patient. But we really need United to come to the table," said Ryan Horn, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Bronson Healthcare.

Horn suggested patients with United Healthcare call their insurance company to understand their out-of-network benefits as they prepare for the potential change.

Bronson Healthcare says costs for healthcare have risen significantly in the last three years, since the previous contract was signed.

"You know, labor, supplies, pharmaceuticals, you name it. As we know, nothing's cheaper than it was 3 years ago," Horn said.

United Healthcare CEO Dustin Hinton provided this statement: "We are engaged in productive, good-faith negotiation with Bronson Healthcare. Our top priority is to utilize the remaining time on our contract to reach an agreement that is affordable for consumers and employers while providing continued, uninterrupted network access to the health system."

Both Bronson and United say they're committed to making a deal and continuing to care for people's health.

"These negotiations are common in the industry. It's always a moving target, as to what the rate should be," Horn said. "We remain very hopeful that United will come to the table and settle this in time."

United Health Care says plans that may be impacted include employer-sponsored and individual commercial plans, Medicare Advantage plans including group retiree and dual special needs plans, and United Health Care community plans in Michigan.

Bronson Healthcare says in a statement that commercial insurance plans are the only plans impacted. They clarify it does not change traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, or Medicaid coverage unless it is said specifically.

United Healthcare says this includes the following hospitals:



Bronson Methodist Hospital

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital

Bronson Lakeview Hospital

Bronson South Haven Hospital

Bronson Heathcare has a full statement with information for those who have United Healthcare.

