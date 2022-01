KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2022!

Bronson BirthPlace says Killian Eugene Little arrived at 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

We’re told Killian, born to Rachel and Caleb Little from Galesburg, weighed in at 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces.

Bronson says both parents are thrilled to start the new year with their special delivery.

