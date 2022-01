GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2022!

Lorenzo Pettis was born to Dennis Pettis and Carlie Colantuono only 22 minutes into the new year early Saturday morning, according to Rick Jensen with Spectrum Health.

We’re told Lorenzo arrived a week before his due date (Saturday, Jan. 8).

Lorenzo has two siblings: brother Legend (4) and sister Luna (1), the hospital tells us.

