Battle Creek woman charged with 2nd-degree murder for Ross Twp. double fatal

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to a crash that left two people dead in Ross Township over the summer.

The crash happened at M-89 and 40th Street on Aug. 19, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Both victims were pronounced dead at the crash scene, deputies say. They have since been identified as 84-year-old Nancy Lyons from Plainwell and 87-year-old Lawrence Hale from Midland.

The other driver sustained serious injuries.

We’re told 29-year-old Rachael Story from Battle Creek, whom deputies identified as the at-fault driver, was arrested Thursday.

Story was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of reckless driving causing death, and two counts of driving a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content resulting in death following a previous conviction, according to the sheriff's office. She was placed on a $100,000 bond.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

