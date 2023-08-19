Two people dead following crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a crash where drugs and speed are believed to be factors, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 12:51 a.m. at M-89 and N 40th Street in Ross Township.

Early investigation shows two vehicles crashed at the intersection.

Sheriff's deputies said both occupants of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle is in serious, but stable condition.

No names are being released at this time, as this incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO or Silent Observer.