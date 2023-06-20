Watch Now
Battle Creek FD assists deputies with Cooper Twp. crash involving propane truck

FOX 17
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 20, 2023
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) helped mitigate a hazmat situation following a Kalamazoo County crash Monday morning.

The crash happened north of C Avenue on Riverview Drive in Cooper Township before noon, fire officials say.

We’re told a propane truck overturned as a result of the crash. It was hauling 1,600 gallons of propane fuel.

BCFD says its hazmat team responded and remained at the crash scene for more than 13 hours. They helped unload the propane safely and assisted deputies in keeping everyone in the area safe.

No injuries were reported.

