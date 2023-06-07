Live: Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to prevent distracted driving

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Plymouth to sign legislation into law to prevent distracted driving on Michigan roads.

Whitmer will be joined by families who have lost loved ones in vehicle crashes involving distracted driving.

Whitmer’s office says the legislation will make Michigan roads safer for drivers, bicyclers, and pedestrians by ensuring drivers have their full attention on the road with the use of hands-free technology.

The governor is expected to sign the bills at 9:15 a.m.

