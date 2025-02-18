Authorities seek hit-and-run suspect after bicyclist hit in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Public safety officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a Portage hit-and-run suspect.

The crash happened Monday night before 10:45 p.m. near Lovers Lane and Stryker Way, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told a 47-year-old bicyclist was heading south when he was hit by a car. First responders treated the victim, who was then taken to the hospital. The Portage man is currently in stable condition.

PDPS says they are looking for a black 2016–24 Mazda CX5 or CX9.

Those with knowledge of the suspect’s identity are encouraged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube