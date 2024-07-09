Assault in Texas Township ends in shooting, arrest, and hospitalization

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Texas Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says one person was shot Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Tiger Lily Drive near Woodrush Avenue. The victim, a 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive.

Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody at the scene. That 28-year-old man remains in custody pending charges.

Investigators say the two men were involved in an assault and malicious destruction of property and knew each other before the shooting,. The situation remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube