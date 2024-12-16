Alma Powell Branch Library reopens at temporary location in Northside Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Alma Powell Branch Library has settled into a temporary home in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The library can be found at 308 W. North Street.

A pre-opening celebration for the library was held Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL). The library opened to the public on Monday.

“The opening of this temporary location is just the beginning of the exciting journey ahead as we work together to create the future of the Alma Powell Branch Library on the Northside,” says Director Michael Cockrell. “We thank the Northside residents for being part of this exciting chapter of KPL history.”

The Alma Powell Branch Library was previously located inside the Douglas Community Association, which had been its home for 39 years. However, library officials said the building adopted a new electronic entry system that KPL says violates people’s right to privacy. The decision to move the library was made earlier this year.

We’re told KPL has entered a contract to find a new home for the Alma Powell Branch Library within the next three to four years.

