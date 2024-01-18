'It's bitter sweet': Kalamazoo Public Library announces move for Alma Powell Branch Library

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A staple on Kalamazoo's northside is moving after 39 years; however, it's not a goodbye but a "see you later."

"As a little boy I watched the building be erected … was curious to know what it was," said Assistant Librarian Jermaine Jackson. "Then one day at the grand opening, I found out there was a library tucked inside."

It's a bittersweet moment for Jackson. He says this library is where he grew up, discovered his passion for books and later spent 15 years working as an assistant librarian.

"This just became my safe haven,” he told FOX 17.

The branch is currently located inside the Douglas Community Association. The decision to close the library temporarily comes after the building increased security protocols.

“They have a new system, which requires the public to be admitted into the building electronically, through doors through their doors, as well as sign in and sign out," said Farrell Howe, head of communications and marketing for Kalamazoo Public Library.

The association's protocols don't align with the Michigan Library Privacy Act. According to Howe, this method infringes on people's right to privacy.

"Of course, we understand and unfortunately, we weren't able to come to an agreement or something that would work for both of us, so we’re currently looking for a new location," she said.

Like Jackson, Howe is sad to see the location move. "It's very important to be barrier-free here at the library and welcoming. This is one of the few spaces left in the community ... where that exists. Unfortunately, that's where everybody really does feel safe and welcoming," she said.

While the location is moving, it will stay in the Northside neighborhood.

"We will not be traveling far from that location at all. We're trying to stick within that radius so that we can continue to provide services to the community and in ... the way they've come to expect for the last 39 years," Howe told FOX 17.

The library's last day will be Feb. 3. KPL expects to have a new location by spring. In the meantime, they will be working with the community and hosting town hall meetings for community input and to keep residents in the loop.

