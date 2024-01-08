Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

4-year-old boy critically injured in attack by family dogs

portage police 10152023
Portage Department of Public Safety
portage police 10152023
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:54:11-05

PORTAGE, Mich. — A young boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by 3 dogs.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says crews responded to a home on Pleasant Drive between Newells Lane and Oakside Street on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Officers arrive just before 5 p.m. to find the 4-year-old boy semi-conscious in the living room with multiple puncture wounds across his body.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he continues to receive care.

Kalamazoo County Animal Control took custody of the family's 3 dogs. They along with Portage Public Safety and the Kalamazoo County Family & Children Services department are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to the boy's injuries is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book