4-year-old boy critically injured in attack by family dogs

PORTAGE, Mich. — A young boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by 3 dogs.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says crews responded to a home on Pleasant Drive between Newells Lane and Oakside Street on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Officers arrive just before 5 p.m. to find the 4-year-old boy semi-conscious in the living room with multiple puncture wounds across his body.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he continues to receive care.

Kalamazoo County Animal Control took custody of the family's 3 dogs. They along with Portage Public Safety and the Kalamazoo County Family & Children Services department are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to the boy's injuries is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

