3-year-old in critical condition after shooting with unsecured gun

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself with her parent's gun that was left in the car with her.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on East Vine Street near Portage Street in Kalamazoo, according to the department of public safety.

The girl and a sibling were left alone in the parked car with the gun stored in the center console. While the parents were absent, the 3-year-old was able to get a hold of the gun and pull the trigger, per investigators.

The parents rushed the girl to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition. Police say she is expected to recover.

The gun, which investigators say is owned by a registered CPL holder, is now being held by police, as is the car the child was shot in.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says this situation is a reminder for all gun owners to lock up their firearms. In 2024, Michigan enacted a series of safe storage laws requiring firearms to be put away in a manner to prevent others, especially children, from getting a hold of them.

“While we are relieved to hear the child is on the path to recovery, this incident could have ended far worse,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. “We urge all firearm owners to take every precaution to ensure their weapons are properly secured and inaccessible to children.”

A gun owner charged under Michigan's safe storage laws could face up to 15 years in prison when a child uses the gun to seriously injure themselves or someone else.

The incident remains under investigation.

