2nd suspect arraigned in Oct. 2021 Kalamazoo armed home invasion, sexual assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion-and-sexual assault incident that allegedly occurred back in October.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says multiple suspects made a forced entry into an apartment on Michigamme Woods Drive during the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021. We’re told one of the suspects raped the lone resident while armed with a gun.

Authorities say the suspects took the victim’s phone and made off in two cars.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo police need help finding suspects in armed home invasion, sexual assault

One of the suspects, a 16-year-old, was charged Nov. 30 with home invasion in the first degree, fleeing and eluding, and for driving away in a car unlawfully, according to KDPS.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old suspect, who was charged as an adult, was arraigned for home invasion in the first degree, armed robbery and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, authorities say.

Those with information in connection to the October incident are encouraged to reach out to Kalamazoo dispatchers at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

