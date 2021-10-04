Kalamazoo police need help finding suspects in armed home invasion, sexual assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police need help three armed men who entered an apartment and sexually assaulted a resident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers responded to reports of an armed home invasion at an apartment complex on Michigamme Woods Drive early Sunday morning.

Officers say they learned the three armed men had also sexually assaulted the apartment’s resident.

Officers say the armed men then stole the victim’s car. That led to a short police chase that ended in the area of KL and 11th Street.

Police say the suspects then ran into a wooded area near the Paddock Apartments on Copper Beech Boulevard. That’s where police lost them.

Police say there are no named suspects at this time.

They are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.