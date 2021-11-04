19-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says she was crossing the road in the area of Fraternity Village Drive and Michigamme Woods Drive when she was hit and severely injured.

We’re told officers made attempts to resuscitate the victim before she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are advised to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

