19-year-old from Kalamazoo dies five days after being shot in head

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a shooting left a 19-year-old critically hurt from a gunshot wound to the head, Kalamazoo authorities are saying he has passed away.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced that Omarre Birshon Williams had died from his injuries. He was was 19.

Williams was wounded on Thursday during a shooting near Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue in Kalamazoo. KDPS says, that night, several calls were made about shots fired.

Officers say Williams arrived at the hospital later. He had been shot in the head, and authorities said he was not expected to survive.

"The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Omarre Brishon Williams, who was killed by gunfire,"read a press release from the department on Tuesday.

Williams' family also chose to work with Gift of Life Michigan, which arranges organ donations. "The family expressed an interest that something positive come from this tragedy," says the department.

Meanwhile, officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Detectives are diligently pursuing leads and working towards bringing those responsible before the court to answer for their crimes. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139. We cannot solve this senseless killing without the assistance of those in the community, who have knowledge of the case, to come forward. The community can also provide information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

