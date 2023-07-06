19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Portage stabbing

PORTAGE, Mich. — The suspect in a stabbing that left one man critically injured in Portage earlier this week has been charged.

A domestic argument broke out Monday, July 3 in a McDonald’s parking lot on Westnedge Avenue, escalating when the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says 19-year-old Dylan Ajay Ortiz drew a knife and stabbed a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man repeatedly in the back.

We’re told Ortiz was arraigned Wednesday on one count of assault with murderous intent. He was placed on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

The victim is still in the hospital but has since been upgraded to stable condition, according to PDPS.

