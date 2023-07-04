1 stabbed multiple times during argument outside Portage restaurant

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person is critically hurt after being stabbed multiple times in Portage Monday evening.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the incident happened in the parking lot of a restaurant near Westnedge Avenue and Romence Road before 6:30 p.m.

We’re told two men, a 19-year-old Portage resident and a 24-year-old Kalamazoo resident, argued while a child exchanged custody between the suspect and his sister’s ex-boyfriend.

The argument escalated into a fight, and the Portage man drew a knife and stabbed the Kalamazoo man repeatedly in the back, according to PDPS.

Public safety officials say the suspect was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

PDPS says other people were involved but they all refused to be treated for their injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

