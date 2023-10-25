18-year-old dead after car hits deer, tree in Climax Township

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after hitting a deer in Climax Township early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash happened in the 6700 block of 42nd Street before 5:40 a.m.

We’re told the vehicle tried to pass another car when it hit a deer, left the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, deputies say. Fire departments from Climax and Galesburg both arrived to put out the fire.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver from East Leroy was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube