Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

18-year-old dead after car hits deer, tree in Climax Township

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 11:03:01-04

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after hitting a deer in Climax Township early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash happened in the 6700 block of 42nd Street before 5:40 a.m.

We’re told the vehicle tried to pass another car when it hit a deer, left the road and hit a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, deputies say. Fire departments from Climax and Galesburg both arrived to put out the fire.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver from East Leroy was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book